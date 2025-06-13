IN PICTURES: A look inside Peterborough's Bayard Plaza which is up for sale for £10 million

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 13th Jun 2025, 14:10 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 15:24 BST
The prominent former council office block turned plush apartments at Bayard Plaza in Peterborough has just gone on the market with a £10 million price tag.

But if you were lucky to have access to such eye watering funds, and should you be looking for an investment opportunity, what would your money buy?

Our array of photographs capture a glimpse of the array of living accommodation that is on offer in Bayard Plaza, in Broadway.

On view is a range of contemporary living accommodation that is ideally located for anyone looking for an inner city lifestyle.

The facility also features concierge service, gym, cinema room, air conditioning and secure parking.

The building provided offices for Peterborough City Council until 2019 when it was sold to The Brightfield Group of Peterborough for £5.95 million

Bayard Plaza flat 1

1. Bayard Plaza

Bayard Plaza flat 1 Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Bayard Plaza flat 1

2. Bayard Plaza

Bayard Plaza flat 1 Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
The entrance to Bayard Plaza in Broadway, Peterborough

3. Bayard Plaza

The entrance to Bayard Plaza in Broadway, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Bayard Plaza flat 1

4. Bayard Plaza

Bayard Plaza flat 1 Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice