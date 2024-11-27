In pictures: 250 Peterborough dance studio youngsters perform in annual showcase

Talented students – toddlers to teenagers – from the Tu Danse Studios, in Newark Road, took to the stage with their annual show, On Broadway, to the delight of the audiences.

It was due to take place in July, but had to be rearranged due to roof repair work needed at the theatre …. but all good things come to those who wait and it definitely was worth the wait !

Tu Danse Studios owner Anita Winter said: “This is our 16th Annual Showcase and every year I am astounded by the talent of our young people.

“Under the guidance of their amazing teachers the performances were outstanding and were thoroughly enjoyed by all who came to support us.”

With this year’s show now completed, the Peterborough-based studios are now able to take new admissions. Anyone who would like to take advantage of a free trial in dance or Performing Arts classes call 01733 553830.

•All photos: Andy Gutteridge & Jakki Kirkham

1 . On Broadway The Tu Danse Studios annual showcase On Broadway at The Cresset. Photo: Andy Gutteridge & Jakki Kirkham Photo Sales

2 . On Broadway The Tu Danse Studios annual showcase On Broadway at The Cresset. Photo: Andy Gutteridge & Jakki Kirkham Photo Sales

3 . On Broadway The Tu Danse Studios annual showcase On Broadway at The Cresset. Photo: Andy Gutteridge & Jakki Kirkham Photo Sales