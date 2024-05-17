Plans for resolving the crisis around Peterborough’s partially built Hilton Garden Inn are expected to be unveiled in a matter of weeks, it has been revealed.

Peterborough City Council officers say they soon expect to be in a position to outline the next stage for the £30 million plus hotel, at Fletton Quays, which has been left unfinished since March last year.

The lack of building work prompted the council to take the developer Fletton Quays Hotel into administration last October.

The council has lent the developer £15 million towards the cost of construction and a report from the administrators Teneo states the amount now owed to the council is £17 million.

A council spokesperson said details about what the council intended to do with the building would be revealed ‘within the next couple of weeks.’

Councillors agreed in March that they would consider three options, which were to accept a third party bid for the hotel, allow the council to complete the development, or look to sell the building.

A new statement from the administrators states that it is seeking to extend the administration period for a year from October 17 this year.

It says this will ‘allow sufficient time for a sale of the hotel to be completed and the collection of intercompany debtor settlement payments.’

Construction of the nine storey hotel, on the banks of the River Nene, began in 2020 and a topping out ceremony was held in April 2022 when civic guests were also shown a number of fully furnished bedrooms.

