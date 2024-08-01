Images show progress on new Burger King drive-thru in Peterborough

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 1st Aug 2024, 05:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Recruitment under way for staff

Work is progressing on a Burger King drive-thru at a new business park in Peterborough.

New images show new frontages to the building and new ground works to the drive-thru at the entrance to the Bourges View business park off Maskew Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A completion date for the eatery has not been announced but a banner on the perimeter is advertising Burger King’s search for staff.

Construction is in progress at the Burger King drive-thru in Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, PeterboroughConstruction is in progress at the Burger King drive-thru in Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough
Construction is in progress at the Burger King drive-thru in Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough

The building sits at the entrance to the £30 million business park and is opposite the fast food chain Wendy’s drive-thru which opened last October creating 50 jobs.

The Bourges View business park was completed last year and is home to 21 trade counter and industrial warehouse units, ranging in size between 2,766 and 34,368 square feet on the former Royal Mail Parcel Force sorting and distribution site.

Burger King already has two restaurants in the city, located in Queensgate and at Serpentine Green in Hampton.

Burger King has been approached for a response.

Related topics:Burger KingPeterboroughMaskew AvenueQueensgate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.