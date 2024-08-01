Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recruitment under way for staff

Work is progressing on a Burger King drive-thru at a new business park in Peterborough.

New images show new frontages to the building and new ground works to the drive-thru at the entrance to the Bourges View business park off Maskew Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A completion date for the eatery has not been announced but a banner on the perimeter is advertising Burger King’s search for staff.

Construction is in progress at the Burger King drive-thru in Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough

The building sits at the entrance to the £30 million business park and is opposite the fast food chain Wendy’s drive-thru which opened last October creating 50 jobs.

The Bourges View business park was completed last year and is home to 21 trade counter and industrial warehouse units, ranging in size between 2,766 and 34,368 square feet on the former Royal Mail Parcel Force sorting and distribution site.

Burger King already has two restaurants in the city, located in Queensgate and at Serpentine Green in Hampton.

Burger King has been approached for a response.