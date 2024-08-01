Images show progress on new Burger King drive-thru in Peterborough
Work is progressing on a Burger King drive-thru at a new business park in Peterborough.
New images show new frontages to the building and new ground works to the drive-thru at the entrance to the Bourges View business park off Maskew Avenue.
A completion date for the eatery has not been announced but a banner on the perimeter is advertising Burger King’s search for staff.
The building sits at the entrance to the £30 million business park and is opposite the fast food chain Wendy’s drive-thru which opened last October creating 50 jobs.
The Bourges View business park was completed last year and is home to 21 trade counter and industrial warehouse units, ranging in size between 2,766 and 34,368 square feet on the former Royal Mail Parcel Force sorting and distribution site.
Burger King already has two restaurants in the city, located in Queensgate and at Serpentine Green in Hampton.
Burger King has been approached for a response.
