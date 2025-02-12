Image shows how Peterborough's Station Quarter development could transform link to Cowgate and city centre

Development expected to start in summer

A new pedestrian crossing from the Queensgate roundabout into Cowgate is to be a major feature of the early works to create Peterborough’s Station Quarter.

The new-look crossing between the roundabout and the entrance to Cowgate is part of works designed to create a more people-friendly access to the city centre from Peterborough’s train station.

Work to transform the pedestrian and cycle route from the train station to the city centre will be the first part of the £65 million Station Quarter development with work expected to start this summer.

This image shows the approach to Cowgate and Peterborough city centre once works to transform the Queensgate roundabout are complete

A new image shows how a key feature of the City Link section of the Station Quarter could be a new look for the Queensgate roundabout with the southern subway and ramp to be filled in and replaced with a new street-level crossing.

The northern subway will remain but the roundabout will lose its steep gradient and will be landscaped to create a gentle and pleasant environment for users with a number of benches also to be installed.

A key aspect of the new design is to provide users with a line of sight that takes people into the city centre with views of the tops of St John the Baptist Church, in Church Street, and Peterborough Cathedral.

The entrance and ticket kiosks at the train station will also be ‘pivoted’ to guide passengers in the direction of the city centre.

A new look is planned for Peterborough's Queensgate roundabout as part of the Station Quarter development

Adrian Chapman, the executive director for place and the economy at Peterborough City Council, has told the Peterborough Telegraph: “The intention is to drive more footfall down Cowgate.

"At the moment people are not naturally drawn to it. It isn’t clear from the station how you get to the city centre.”

The Queensgate roundabout works will be paid for from the Peterborough Towns Fund, which has allocated £1.5 million to the scheme.

It will effectively kickstart the Station Quarter development with the remainder of the first phase starting in about March 2026.

This will involve improvements and enhancements to the station, a western entrance to create a double-sided station and new car parking.

It will also see the release of land for commercial and residential developments, which will be carried out as phase two of the Station Quarter

The Station Quarter has been given £47 million in Government Levelling Up funding and is expected to attract private funding of about £18 million.

The full business case is expected to be submitted to the government officials next month.