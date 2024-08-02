Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flat pack retailer ‘moves closer to customers’

​IKEA shoppers in Peterborough will be the first in the country to benefit from a new state-of-the-art locker service that will allow them to buy online and collect a larger range of products from accessories to furniture.

​The Swedish flat pack retailer has installed a next generation self-serve IKEA locker service at the Tesco Werrington Superstore in Staniland Way.

It builds on an existing partnership that has allowed IKEA shoppers to pick up their items from a mobile collection point in the car park.

The new state-of-the-art locker service for IKEA in Peterborough

They say that under the new partnership between the two retailers, collecting IKEA online orders is now easier than ever.

A spokesperson said: “The new automated pick-up locker is now live, with customers able to order a wide range of IKEA products, from home accessories and homewares to furniture.

"Werrington Superstore is the first store in the country to benefit from these cutting-edge lockers, meaning Peterborough residents will be able to use the trial service before anyone else in the UK.

Customers within 100 kilometres of the Werrington superstore will be able to make use of the service.

Larger orders may be split across multiple lockers.

‘Ambition is to become even closer to customers’

Jakob Bertilsson, Country Customer Fulfilment Manager, IKEA UK, said: “We’re continuously exploring new ways to connect with our customers across the UK and this trial marks a significant milestone in our ambition to become even closer to our customers.

"We’re excited to extend our successful partnership with Tesco to bring these next-generation lockers to our customers in the Peterborough area and provide a range of services that are affordable, accessible and provide the best possible experience.”

Simon Williams, Tesco’s Assets and Estates Director, said: “Our IKEA manned Click & Collect points are already widely used with almost 100 in operation right across the UK, and we hope that these convenient and forward-thinking new automated lockers are just as well received.”

While the existing mobile pick-up points allow products to be collected during two daily time windows, the new lockers mean items can be picked up at any time.

How do the new lockers work?

To select a locker collection, at checkout, customers can choose the ‘Collect from an IKEA Store or Locker’ delivery option and select ‘Tesco, Werrington Car Park Lockers’ as the pick-up location.

Once an order has been confirmed, customers will receive an email and text containing a six-digit code to unlock the locker and collect their order.

Orders placed before 6.30am will be available from the same day, while orders placed after 6.30am will be eligible for collection from the following day.

Collection slots can be booked up to five days in advance, subject to availability.

Customer orders will be available for collection from one of 35 differently sized lockers that can accommodate furniture of almost all sizes – from smaller IKEA products such as KNOPPÄNG picture frame to larger items of flat pack favourites from a BILLY Bookcase, to a BRIMNES Bed, or even a PAX wardrobe.

Are there any product exceptions?

Plants, made-to-measure worktops, food and sofas cannot be delivered to the new lockers.

The new locker solution will replace the current Click and Collect IKEA van at the Werrington superstore.