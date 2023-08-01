Swedish flat pack furniture retailer IKEA has launched a mobile pick up point for customers in Peterborough.

The furniture chain has partnered with supermarket operator Tesco to provide the new service.

It says the mobile pick up point will give customers across Peterborough a more convenient, accessible, and affordable way to shop for IKEA’s products.

The IKEA mobile collection service will operate from the car park of Tesco in Staniland Way, Werrington, Peterborough

The new service will operate from the Tesco Werrington Superstore in Staniland Way.

It will give shoppers the option of collecting an IKEA order from a designated area within the Tesco store’s car park – with orders over £200 free to collect and £10 for all other orders.

An IKEA spokesperson said: “When placing an order online, customers go through the usual checkout process and select the Collect from Partner service for Tesco Werrington.

"Following IKEA Click and Collect signage within the car park, customers go to the pick-up point at their chosen date and time and meet with a delivery driver, who will hand over their order.”

The Tesco Werrington service is the ninth mobile pick-up point to be launched in the UK following the pilot launch of the scheme last year.

As well as Peterborough, collection points have been rolled out in Blackburn, Burgess Hill, Cambridge, Dereham, Doncaster, Horwich, Liverpool, Stockport.

Jakob Bertilsson, Country Customer Fulfilment Manager, IKEA UK, said: "We’re very excited to be expanding our mobile pick-up network in partnership with Tesco, bringing IKEA closer to customers in Peterborough.

"As consumer needs continue to evolve, so must our business, which is why IKEA is collaborating with partners to offer more convenient, accessible, and affordable collection services across the UK.”

An IKEA spokesperson also said that in addition to the Tesco mobile pick-up points, customers can also collect online IKEA orders through their nearest Shift self-serve collection locker, or local DPD pick-up point, as well as IKEA’s home parcel and larger furniture home delivery.