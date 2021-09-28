Ikea launch investigation after outraged staff find CCTV cameras in toilets in Peterborough

The IKEA Distribution Centre at Fletton.

The discovery was made last week by a number of staff members at the distribution centre at Kingston Park, off Fletton Parkway.

The cameras were obscured by ceiling panels but after the lights went out in one of the toilet blocks, a member of staff reported seeing an infra-red light through a gap in the panels and upon further investigation found a CCTV camera.

A number of cameras, across the male and female toilet facilities, were then found by staff.

According to data protection laws, CCTV cameras should only be used in ‘exceptional circumstances’ in areas where you would normally expect privacy, such as in changing rooms or toilets.

After complaints to management, staff have said they were told that the cameras had been there since 2015 but were no longer operational.

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted Ikea and a spokesperson confirmed that the cameras were placed there in 2015 and that the company was carrying out investigations as to how the cameras came to remain there and were going to remove them as a matter of priority.

The IKEA Spokesperson said “We take the protection of our co-workers’ safety and privacy very seriously.

“In 2015, for the purpose of maintaining a safe workplace for all co-workers, surveillance cameras were installed in the void above the ceilings in the bathrooms and locker areas, and in the corridors outside of these rooms at the Peterborough Distribution Centre.

“Investigations into this issue are ongoing and we are working hard to remove the cameras as a matter of priority.

“We understand the discovery of these cameras may be concerning, and during this time we are offering support to co-workers on-site.”

Several members of staff remain unhappy at the explanation.

One said: “I have never heard anything like it before. I am struggling to take it in. How on earth did anyone think that was ever acceptable?

“There must have been thousands of people that might have had their privacy breached in those toilets, there are so many workers that come and go from the place.”

Another added: “They were not wireless cameras, there is a whole network of cable.”