The 70s and 80s disco stars, who had hits with Native New Yorker, If You’re Lookin’ for a Way Out, and Going Back To My Roots will perform alongside Peterborough-born rock band, Austin Gold, and a Big Top Circus by Lost in Translation.

They are among the first acts to be revealed by festival organisers for the three-day extravaganza that will be held in Ferry Meadows.

The free-to-attend community and family-friendly festival will seek to celebrate everything great about Peterborough over the weekend of May 13, May 14 and May 15.

Odyssey

Alongside some familiar festival attractions, the event will showcase the city’s vibrant and diverse mix of food, drink, culture, arts, sports, and activities.

It will also offer a chance to thank the many people across Peterborough who have helped the community get through the worst of the pandemic – through ongoing projects such as the Peterborough ‘Thank You Film’ and community arts movement Peterborough Presents’ Peterborough Royalty Portrait Exhibition.

Odyssey will bring the party atmosphere to the Saturday evening of the festival while rockers Austin Gold, who rose to fame with their 2017 debut album Before Dark Clouds, and have been played on Radio 2 and Planet Rock, will also feature over the weekend.

A Big Top Circus from Lost in Translation will also proudly feature across the weekend, offering their hilarious Hogwallops family show to wow the crowds.

Austin Gold

Simon Hollingsworth, the festival’s creative producer, said: “After many months of planning, we are delighted to confirm the first of many performers and attractions that will feature across the weekend.

“The festival will offer an eclectic experience – offering a diverse range of different things, things that people might not have usually done before or seen, alongside firm festival favourites.

“We believe that Odyssey, Austin Gold and the Big Top Circus will be very popular with everyone – setting the fun, family-friendly tone of the weekend.”

The event is being staged by Nene Park Trust, with the support of Peterborough City Council, Arts Council England and the National Lottery Community Fund Platinum Jubilee Fund and a range of businesses, sponsors, supporters, and volunteers to bring it to life.

The Hogwallops Show Lost in Translation.

Organisers are also looking for more volunteers, groups, or businesses to offer their time to support the festival over the weekend.

This can be helping with car parking, marshalling, litter picking or helping to raise funds for good causes.

To offer your support and volunteer or for more information about the festival, visit peterboroughcelebratesfestival.co.uk

