Ibiza Final Boss immortalised with Peterborough mural ahead of big music weekend

The Ibiza Final Boss mural by Mathan Murdoch under the Nene Parkway Flyover ready for the big UNDER music event this weekend

A towering mural of internet sensation ‘Ibiza Final Boss’ has been created by Peterborough graffiti artist Nathan “Nyces” Murdoch on a giant pillar beneath the city Nene Parkway Flyover, where thousands of clubbers are set to flock this weekend for UNDER’s epic rave under the bridge.

The larger-than-life persona of Jack Kay - aka The Ibiza Final Boss - and his trim bowl haircut, exploded across social media over the last week when viral clips from Ibiza’s dancefloors caught the attention of the internet, instantly spawning an endless sea of memes and content.

Things, however, have gone one step further in Peterborough with his likeness now standing proudly under the bridge alongside legitimate legendary DJs of the scene, cementing the Boss’s place in club culture folklore.

Nathan “Nyces” Murdoch’s mural was unveiled over the weekend as the Ibiza Final Boss celebration hit new heights after globally revered DJ Solomun invited Jack to his residency at Pacha Ibiza, bringing him into the booth during his set.

The Ibiza Final Boss craze even saw him signing to Neon Management, who have ex-TOWIE star Joey Essex on their books along with several Love Island contestants.

The Ibiza Final Boss mural is expected to be one of the weekend’s most popular photo opportunities. From selfies to TikTok edits, it’s a viral-ready backdrop for ravers to create a unique keepsake from the event, and a share-worthy reminder of the viral party king himself.

A killer party is in store on Saturday 16th August when Mixology presents Garage Under The Bridge, staging Katy B, Mike Skinner, Ms Dynamite, So Solid Crew, DJ AG, and Matt Jam Lamont for a full day of UKG, bass, and live energy. While Sunday 17th August gets a Unitee takeover, hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Charlie Tee, and flips into high-octane drum’n’bass with Wilkinson, A.M.C, Charlotte Haining, Crossy, Nersha, Trimer, and MCs Adapt, Phantom, Savvy B and Trafic.

Tickets from www.under.events

Event Details

Saturday: Under Presents: Mixology Garage Under the Bridge

Katy B (DJ Set)

Mike Skinner (DJ Set)

Ms Dynamite (Live)

So Solid Crew (Live)

DJ AG

Matt Jam Lamont

Dan Clare / Eddie Nash / James Chan / Nick T

VIP VILLAGE: Binzy / David Dews / Edge / Ellhaych / Ellis Garner / Gone South / Itus / Jason Veitch / Leo / Levin Mann / Ollie Waghorn / Roobinz / Steve Mcgurk

Sunday: Under Presents: Unitee DnB Under The Bridge

Wilkinson

A.M.C.

Charlie Tee

Charlotte Haining (Live)

Crossy

Nersha

Trimer

Dkoi / GBOID / Instant / J[GA] / Kloak / Subsinner

MCs: Adapt / Buzz B / Drax / Linden D / MCBC / Mookz / Octane / Phantom / Savvy B / TJAY / Trafic

VIP VILLAGE: Adam De Ath / Alic / Dan Clare / Edge / Explizzit / Jake Stephenson / James Chan / KCEE / Kuda / Oscar / Robbin / Summer LC / Up Norf