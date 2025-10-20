I was injured on a train speeding through Peterborough and I still feel pain three years later

A woman injured when a train was forced to make an emergency stop while travelling at over twice the speed limit through Peterborough continues to suffer from the impact more than three years on.

Neuma Domingos was travelling on the Lumo service from Newcastle to London on April 17, 2022, when it came to an unscheduled stop while travelling at high speed.

Carriages throughout the train were sent into chaos as luggage fell and passengers were violently thrown around and Neuma suffered an injury to her right knee when her leg twisted. She also had a panic attack, believing the train had crashed.

Prior to the stop, Neuma, who was in the rear carriage, believed the train was about to derail as it was rocking from side to side.

Neuma Domingos and the Lumo train she was travelling on.

A subsequent investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) revealed the train was close to overturning after the driver travelled at 76mph on the approach to Peterborough, where the limit is 25mph or 30mph. It added it was likely some carriage wheels would have lifted off the rails and the train was at risk of overturning.

Now, more than three years on from the incident, Neuma continues to suffer chronic pain in her right knee, and battles the psychological effects of what happened.

Neuma said: “That day was really traumatic, it was terrifying, I’ll never forget it. The train was overspeeding and violently shaking from side to side – I was holding on to the lady sitting next to me and we were both terrified. Luggage was falling down all around us, people were being thrown around. It was absolutely horrific.”

“Even now, I still have trouble with my knee, I have twinges of pain which may be there forever. Thankfully, the movement has returned, but the pain is still there and I do have some intermittent issues.

“Living in London as I did then, you have little choice but to get the Tube, but getting back on a train was really difficult. Now I don’t live in London, I’ll always try to take the bus wherever possible. I really do worry it is going to happen again. The memory of what happened is really awful and it’s pretty scary if you’re on a train that is going

fast.”

Neuma has now secured a settlement thanks to serious injury specialists at Slater and Gordon.

Associate Tim Gaskell said: “This was a very traumatic incident which has affected Neuma significantly, both physically and psychologically. It was completely avoidable, if the train had adhered to the speed limit. The potential consequences of what could have happened are unthinkable.

“We are very pleased to have supported Neuma in securing a settlement, which will help her to move on with her life, despite the ongoing reminders of what happened that day.”