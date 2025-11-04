Over £30,000 has been raised for one the of the heroes who helped to fight off the attacked aboard the 18:25 Doncaster to London service on Saturday evening (November 1).

61-year-old Stephen Crean was on the train travelling home from watching his side Nottingham Forest draw 2-2 at home to Manchester United.

He has recounted his experience of seeing people rushing through the carriage, where he was sitting, trying to escape the attacker.

Instead of running, he confronted the attacker with just his fists.

He told the Telegraph: “They were shouting: 'Run, run, run, the man's got a knife'

"So I let these people run past me, families, women, young lads. Finally they had all packed into the buffet car and the toilets and locked the doors, as you do, and so that was it for me.

"All of a sudden, this knife comes out, and I went straight for him. I tried to punch him. I was trying to hold his arm, But he caught me on the top of the head."

As a result of his actions, Stephen prevented more people being injured but he himself was stabbed in his left hand, three times in his back, once on his bottom and twice on his head.

Anthony Williams (32) of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with 11 counts of attempted murder (10 relating to the incident on the train, one relating to an incident at a London station), two counts of possession of a blade in a public place, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was remanded into custody until December 1, when he is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court.

A fundraiser has now been set up by a group of Forest fans who know Stephen personally to help to support Stephen in his recovery.

The page states: “Steve has been a regular fixture at Forest home and away games for many years, making the long journey up from London, and is well known amongst our fanbase.

“This page has been set up by a group of Forest fans who know Steve and would like to provide him with some financial support whilst he recovers from his injuries.

“Best wishes from all of us and get well soon Steve.”

Actress Vicky McClure as well as the Nottingham Forest first team have been among those to support the campaign’s efforts.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has also pledged to fund the medical care of any of the club’s fans affected by the incident.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stephen-crean.