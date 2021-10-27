Hundreds Walk to Remember in Peterborough - and raise money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

The Walk to Remember took place at Ferry Meadows on Sunday, with nearly 500 people taking part.

The event was held to allow people to pay tribute to friends and family during a walk around the park, with 5km and 10km routes available.

The money raised at the event will support nursing staff at the Thorpe Hall Hospice continue to provide palliative care in Peterborough, as well as support patients’ loved ones.

Joely Garner, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who joined us on our Walk to Remember - Peterborough at the weekend.

“It was such a special occasion for us and for those who took part.

“The sun shone and it was an opportunity to come together to remember and pay tribute to the lives of those no longer with us.

“Thank you to all our wonderful walkers, event sponsor Perkins Engines Company Limited, our fabulous volunteers for giving up their time to help out, and to all our staff who helped to make the event possible. Your support is very much appreciated – thank you.”

1. Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice Walk to Remember 2021 The walk took place at Ferry Meadows. pic: 'Anthony Hylton Photography Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

