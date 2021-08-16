Newcastle and Sheffield University archaeology students and volunteers at work on the site near Crowland EMN-210813-131000009

Hundreds turn out for tours of archaeological dig site at Crowland

Foundations of a medieval hall - and material dating back to the 8th century - were uncovered during a two-week excavation at Crowland near Peterborough.

By Brad Barnes
Monday, 16th August 2021, 5:02 am

As the archaeological dig by students from Sheffield and Newcastle universities - at a site traditionally associated with the hermit St Guthlac - came to its end with an open day at the weekend, around 400 people enjoyed tours of the site.

Duncan Wright, co-director of the excavation at Anchor Church Field, said it had been a great success and was buoyed by the numbers who turned up on Saturday.

“The excavation has been really successful, and we’ve identified archaeology from the Mesolithic right to the modern period,” he said.

“A substantially built medieval hall was uncovered, probably dating to between the 12th and 14th centuries. This building was divided into three rooms, with an annexe projecting to the west.

“A second building project west to east was also identified, which may be the last in a series of churches on the site.

“Perhaps most excitingly, we excavated material from the 8th century which is the time when St Guthlac lived. This material could relate to the saint’s use of the site, and local tradition holds that this place was where he lived as a hermit.”

