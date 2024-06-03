Hundreds of people turned out to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Burghley House on Sunday, June 2.

The sun shone brightly as women, men and children of all ages and athletic abilities took on their 3k, 5k, 10k or ‘Pretty Muddy’ races.

As well as raising funds for vital research, many of those who took part did so to honour friends and family members who have been affected by cancer.

Tanya Taylor was one of those racing. Speaking on Facebook she said: “This was a very personal race for me, like it was for many others.”

She added, "I hope I have made those who I ran for proud.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, held in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event.

More than 10m people have taken part in Race for Life events since the fundraising initiative began in 1994. In that time, over £970m has been raised to help fund cutting-edge research to help defeat 200 types of cancer including: bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime,” says Shelley Baxter, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East of England.

"Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them,” she added.

Ms Baxter feels this event is a particularly inspiring way to help tackle cancer:

“Life is worth racing for,” she said, “no matter how cancer affects us.”

Were you one of those who took part in Sunday’s event? Check out our fab gallery now and see if the PT’s snapper caught your exertions for posterity!

1 . Stamford Race for Life Race for Life at Burghley Park: 10k racers and walkers Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Stamford Race for Life Race for Life at Burghley Park: 10k; the Slimming World runners. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Stamford Race for Life Race for Life at Burghley Park: 10k racers and walkers Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales