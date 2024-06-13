​Hundreds of visitors turned out to celebrate enterprise in Peterborough today at a showcase of business excellence.

An array of companies, leisure organisations and educational institutions and even Peterborough Cathedral, hosted display stands at the one-day CambsB2B at the Kingsgate Conference Centre.

Its aim was to enable companies to reach new audiences, explore trading opportunities and discuss local, regional and national issues.

Charlotte Horobin, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce, which organised the event, said: “Today’s event is full of energy and we are delighted that we’ve got a strong turnout of exhibitors and hundreds of visitors joining us.

"It is really important that we bring together the business community with our local educators and also that we have the support of our local stakeholders such as the Combined Authority and our district councils.

She added: "It is really important that we bring our business community together to learn from one another and share best practice without any concerns about and make sure we have local supply chains which are more sustainable and the best way to do business and makes sure we continue to reinvest in the growth of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”

Cambsb2b also featured a number of special events that included a Business Leaders Breakfast with a discussion on the future of the county’s economy followed by panel discussions on ‘developing talent pipelines' and ‘A Region of Regeneration’, focusing on how the region’s upcoming projects can benefit local supply chains and people.

