Hundreds turn out for ‘around the world’ trail in Peterborough

Hundreds of people in friend and family groups spent a couple of hours following an “around the world” themed trail with more than 30 homes - and two pubs - decorated with flags, bunting and memorabilia to represent a country.

The trail was organised by the Werrington Scout and Guide Carnival committee after the annual carnival was cancelled this year.

More than 300 trail maps were given out across Saturday and Sunday, creating a real buzz on the streets.

A spokesperson said: “Once again Werrington you’ve done us proud. The superb entries and the support from the community has again been fabulous. We believe there is nowhere else in Peterborough where there is so much community engagement and the events are so well supported so thank you so much.”

Winners will be announced soon.

The carnival and parade will return next year on June 25.

Jean and Gil Alexander and Ireland

Lise Smith with her England garden

Mark and Tracey Chambers and Mexico

Clide and Bev Banks and Scotland