Hundreds of worshippers attend peace parade in Peterborough city centre

Hundreds of worshippers took part in a major peace parade in Peterborough at the weekend.

The annual Peace Parade takes place to celebrate the life and work of The Prophet Muhammad, with people coming from across the country to take part.

This year on Sunday’s event there was also a memorial to Shaykh Mohammad Yousaf, who founded the event in 1981, and died in 2018.

It was the first time the event has been held since 2019, due to COVID, and organisers were expecting a large crowd to welcome the event back.

The parade started on Aldermans Drive, and weaved its way through the city, before arriving at the Faizan-e-Madina Mosque, where speeches and other activities took place.

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow with the VIP's leading the parade.

