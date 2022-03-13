Hundreds of Peterborough pupils get hands dirty planting potatoes and lettuce

More than 200 school children from Peterborough and the surrounding area were able to plant potatoes and lettuce, as well as learn about how potatoes are grown and the local history of potato farming with the East of England Agricultural Society’s education initiative, Kids Country.

By Brad Barnes
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 7:29 am
Pupils from Newark Hill Primary School attending the Kids Country grow your own potatoes event at the East of England Arena pictured withMegan Beard and Megan Hudson from G's Fresh EMN-220203-140404009

With a real focus on letting children get their hands dirty, the event was supported by local fresh produce businesses, Produce World and G’s Fresh, and local Fenland potato farmer, Farmer Luke.

The children will all return to the East of England Showground in June to harvest their potatoes, with prizes for the biggest yield.

Schools that took part were Leighton Primary School, Newark Hill Academy, Orton Wistow Primary School and William Law C of E Primary School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pupils from Leighton Primary School attending the Kids Country grow your own potatoes event at the East of England Arena. EMN-220203-140316009

Nicola Green, a teacher at Newark Hill Academy, said: “It was great for the children to get their hands dirty and learn about how potatoes and lettuce are grown, they really enjoyed it.”

Farmer Luke gave his top tips for looking after the potato plants, whilst the teams from Produce World and G’s Fresh helped the children understand how the produce gets from field to fork through their factories.

Farmers Annie, Clive and Mary also brought the history of Fenland potato farming to life with videos and re-enacting how potatoes were planted by hand.

Charlotte Dowding from G’s Fresh said: “It is so important for us to be involved in educating children where food comes from, for them to get their hands dirty, grow some vegetables, and for many, eat lettuce for the first time.”

Pupils from Leighton Primary School attending the Kids Country grow your own potatoes event at the East of England Arena pictured with the Kids Country Chairman Anna Goodall. EMN-220203-140328009
Pupils from Leighton Primary School attending the Kids Country grow your own potatoes event at the East of England Arena. EMN-220203-140340009
Pupils from Newark Hill Primary School attending the Kids Country grow your own potatoes event at the East of England Arena pictured with Beth Foskett EMN-220203-140352009
HundredsPeterboroughNicola GreenSchools