Hundreds of Peterborough businesses expected to take part in showcase of excellence
Hundreds of businesses from Peterborough are expected to be out in force for an annual showcase of enterprising excellence.
The highly anticipated CambsB2B North returns to the KingsGate Conference Centre in Peterborough on June 12.
Organised by the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, the business exhibition and networking event will bring together professionals from across the region to connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities.
Charlotte Horobin, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, underlined the importance of the event to the business community.
She said: “CambsB2B is our annual event and exhibition to bring the business community, across all sectors and sizes, together.
"We’ll be enabling businesses to reach new audiences, catalyse trading opportunities and discuss local, regional and national issues."
The one-day event promises a vibrant exhibition hall, keynote sessions on AI and Trade, Safari Networking lunch, and the immersive Talent Takeover in the afternoon — all designed to equip businesses with practical insights and inspire growth.
A Business Leaders Breakfast will kick off the day, featuring representatives from the British Chambers of Commerce, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), and Opportunity Peterborough.
Andrea Wood, assistant director skills and employment at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “We’re proud to support CambsB2B North, which plays a vital role in uniting businesses, sharing innovation and building a stronger local economy.
"At the Combined Authority, we’re focused on supporting long-term growth and helping businesses access the skills, resources, and investment they need to thrive.
"Events like this give us a valuable opportunity to listen, engage, and collaborate with employers who are shaping the future of our region.”
Attendees at the event, which takes place from 10am to 3pm, can expect to connect with key partners including Inspire Education Group, Stagecoach, and A Smile A Day Photography.
