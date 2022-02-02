Hundreds of jobs to be created in Peterborough as warehouse development secures green light

This image shows how the Peterborough South development will appear once completed.

Real estate investor and developer, Firethorn Trust, has secured planning permission to develop the £60 million Peterborough South site at Kingston Park in Hampton.

The project will involve the construction of three high-quality industrial units, offering a choice of 94,225sq ft, 139,915sq ft or 240,830sq ft of modern and flexible logistics space.

Work is expected to start soon with completion due by the end of the year.

Peterborough City Council approved the development plans submitted by Firethorn, which had acquired the site from O&H Properties.

Paul Martin, development director at Firethorn Trust, said: “We are delighted to secure planning permission for Peterborough South, which will be an important addition to our growing portfolio.

“It is an excellent example of our sharp focus on sustainability - with the scheme’s environmental credentials placed front and centre.

“The development will be delivered as net-zero carbon in construction.

“Its infrastructure will feature more than 40,000sq ft of photovoltaic arrays and 48 electric vehicle charging points, offering potential occupiers a smart and future-proof logistics space.

He added: “At Firethorn, we are committed to working in close collaboration with the communities in which we build, transforming sites into high-quality and sustainable logistics schemes that meet industry demand and foster wider economic and employee benefits.”

He said the development would create approximately 200 jobs for the region.