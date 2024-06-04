It was a night to remember on Saturday (June 1) as Stamford FC’s function room was packed to the rafters with former Peterborough United heroes.

Over 140 former players and their families turned out for a reunion evening that not only gave the chance for teammates of yesteryear to reminise and share stories but also to raise money for good causes.

The evening was organised jointly by local businessman and close friend of the late great Tommy Robson, Stuart George, along with heroes of the late 70s and early 80s Steve Collins and Micky Gynn.

The pair hosted the evening after spending weeks going through their extensive phone books in an attempt to gather as many former players as possible.

The evening proved to be a roaring success as £5000 was raised toward the building of a bronze statue for club legend and Freedom of the City holder Tommy Robson, who passed away following a battle with Motor Neurone Disease in 2020.

The total now stands at over £86,000 of an estimated £100,000+ target, which is being managed by the TR11 Committee.

£500 each was also raised for the Motor Neurone Association and Dementia UK.

Such was the support for the event, players came from far and wide both from across the country but also the world; such as Dave McVey (1979-81) who flew in from France and Colin Foster (1979-81) who made the trip from Portugal.

Former boss from 1979-1882 Peter Morris was joined by plenty of his former players as well as a number of other faces including: Dave Gregory, Steve Welsh, Lil Fucillo, Keith Waugh, Dave Riley, Mick Gooding, Alan Paris, Ian Benjamin, Trevor Quow, Dave McVay, Rick Heppolette, Jackie Gallagher, Jim Barron, Ian Phillips, Gary Sargent, Ivor Linton, Jon Winters, Tony Cliss, Bryn Gunn, Gerry McElhinney, Wakely Gage, Garry Worrall, Phil Chard, Billy Rodaway, Errington Kelly, Les Lawrence, Denis Byatt, Gareth Jelleyman and many more.

Veterans from the 1992 winning Play-Off Final side included Tony Adcock, Noel Luke, Ken Charlery, Marcus Ebdon and Lee Howarth.

The oldest former player in attendance was 89-year-old Dennis Meadows, who was on the books at London Road between 1958 and 1960.

Stuart said: “It was a fabulous event that took place over the afternoon and evening.

"It was great to see so many ex players reminiscing about their playing days - some of the stories were pure gold.

"Between them, every hotel room in Stamford must have been booked!

“Some of them has not seen each other for 30 or 40 years, it was quite an emotional event as well.

"A big thank you had to go out to the players and their families for attending but also to my good friend and favourite Posh left back ever - Mr Steve Collins whose endless energy contacting ex players and hunting them down was amazing and without him we would have struggled to get this event across the line.

"Stamford FC were amazing hosts.”

If you would like to identify any of the players featured, contact [email protected].

Club Historian Peter and Sandee Lane with 1976-1981 Posh goalkeeper Keith Waugh.

Former Posh Director John Drewnick and 1979-1982 manager Peter Morris.

Organisers 1978-83 Posh defender Stevie Collins and 1975-1983 midfielder Micky Gynn.