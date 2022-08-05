Hundreds of workers with internet retailer Amazon in Peterborough are to receive a 35 pence an hour pay increase.

The new award means workers with the online giant, which has three depots across Peterborough, at Kingston Park, Orton Southgate and Alwalton Hill, will see their hourly pay rise from £11.35 to £11.70.

The increase will keep the pay of Amazon staff above both the National Minimum Wage of £9.50 per hour and the Real Living Wage of 9.90 per hour outside London.

Staff at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Peterborough are to get a 35 pence an hour pay rise.

A spokesman for Amazon said: "The Peterborough fulfilment centre team members’ starting hourly rate is £11.35 per hour going up to £11.70 per hour.

The same 35 pence an hour increase has sparked walk outs by some staff at Amazon sites in Tilbury, in Essex, and Rugeley, in Staffordshire areas, who have contrasted the three per cent rise with inflation of 9.4 per cent and set to rise to 13 per cent.

But the Amazon spokesman said: “It is business as usual at Peterborough.”

And he said: “Across the business, starting pay for Amazon employees will be increasing to a minimum of between £10.50 per hour and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.

"This is for all full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary roles in the UK.

"In addition to this competitive pay, employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals and an employee discount among others, which combined are worth thousands annually, as well as a company pension plan.”

The new pay award at Amazon, which in the UK two years ago made a net profit of £118.6 million plus, compares favourably with increases announced by other retailers.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi revealed last month it was increasing pay by 40 pence an hour taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those staff working inside the M25 near London.

Rival supermarket chain Lidl announced it was raising its entry-level wages by a minimum of £9.50 per hour to a minimum of £10.10 per hour, going up to £11.40.