Huge proposed solar farm near Peterborough sparks concerns over loss of farmland

Concerns have been raised over the loss of farmland following the submission of plans for a large solar farm near Peterborough.

London-based company FRV Powertek Ltd is looking to install 100,000 solar panels in total on 80 hectares of agricultural land at Malice Farm, to the east and west of Scolding Drove in Thorney.

If approved, the solar farm would be in place for 40 years with construction expected to take around 11 months and anticipated to commence in 2028.

Planning documents stated that the solar farm would power 22,550 homes (equivalent to a quarter of Peterborough), generate an uplift in business rates of £220,000 per year, create 165 direct construction jobs and save 745,000 tonnes of CO2 across its lifespan.

Land at Malice Farm, east and west of Scolding Drove, Thorney

Councillor Steve Allen, who represents the Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward on Peterborough City Council, said he was concerned about the disruption it may cause to residents during the installation period.

“We’ve got to make sure that their concerns are mitigated in as much that proper control is put in place,” he said.

“We’ve also got to make sure that if the thing goes ahead then there will be adequate fencing and such like so that it doesn’t cause disruption to people who live around the area.

“On the other hand, you’ve got this problem whereby we clearly have to look towards net zero and therefore you can’t be King Canute and put your hand up to stop everything.

“You’ve just got to make sure that if it goes ahead it is not to the detriment of local residents.”

Cllr Allen said he was against putting solar farms on high grade farmland.

“I think we need to grow crops to feed ourselves, but farmers will tell you that they’ve got loads of spare fields that they grow stuff on but doesn’t make any money.

“We will monitor it and whatever concerns residents have, we will relay. If concerns are not met then we’ll have to call it in.”

Social media users also raised concerns around the potential loss of farmland.

Malcolm Rash said: “With all the vast areas of warehouse roofing available in Peterborough, why do we need to take agricultural land out of operation?”

Steve Collison said: “Put solar panels on buildings not on grass and farms.”

Others pointed out that a similar application for a large solar farm was already proposed for farmland near Gedney Hill.

The Malice Farm plans near Thorney have already received some public comments on the Peterborough City Council planning portal since they were submitted on August 12.

This included a comment from the Museum of Technology in Throckenholt which feared that the potential disruption caused would impact its visitor numbers.

A design and access statement prepared by Lichfields on behalf of FRV Powertek Ltd claimed that a “countrywide effort” was needed to upgrade the energy grid network and achieve net zero by 2050.

“At the current rate of progress the country is not on track to hit these targets. The proposal has a strong alignment with national and local sustainable energy policy objectives,” it added.

A new bridge would be constructed across New South Eau Drain which would provide primary vehicular access throughout construction and operation to the solar farm from the north.

The plans also include landscaping at the boundaries of the solar farm to screen views from residential properties within the surrounding area.

“The application demonstrates that the proposed development will not have a material adverse impact on views to/from the surrounding landscape once the proposed native planting matures, nor on landscape character,” planning documents stated.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.

FRV Powertek Ltd has been approached for comment.