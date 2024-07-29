Huge Peace Parade through streets of Peterborough to celebrate birthday of Prophet Mohammad

Thousands of worshippers walked through Peterborough city centre as part of annual celebrations to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad.

The march is an annual event, which takes place the Sunday after the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad each year in the city to celebrate the occasion.

The birthday of Muhammad is one of the most important dates in the Islamic calendar.

The event started at Alderman’s Drive, and ended at the Faizan-e-Madina mosque, with people coming from across the country to attend.

