Organisers of this year’s Black History Month event were joined by “huge crowds” of shoppers, visitors and residents on Saturday (October 12).

The free annual event – which this year focused on the theme of ‘Reclaiming narratives’ – was a riot of colour, spectacle and performance put on to showcase black culture and heritage.

Unfazed by the rain, crowds enjoyed a wide range of food offerings and music and dance performances. Spectators were wowed throughout the day by Yaram Zimba Masquerade, the always wonderful Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues, and the electrifying Dubafrique drummers and dancers. Stall holders also did a brisk trade, offering everything from Caribbean food to African artefacts.

Black History Month was originally established more than 30 years ago to recognise the contributions people of African and Caribbean descent made within the UK. The movement has since grown to include the history of all black people.

This year’s Black History Month event was organised by Bernadetta Omondi, chairperson of the Peterborough Black History Month Committee.

Bernadetta described the gathering as “excellent” with “huge crowds most of the day, even with the rain.”

“It was great to see all ages and races joining in,” she added. “Cathedral Square was lit with happiness bringing meaningful social mixing.”

Though this is the tenth time she has organised a gathering of this kind within the city, Bernadetta feels compelled to remind people that black history must not be reduced to one month, or even one day.

"Black history is every day,” she said. “We [on] the Black History Month Committee Peterborough work year round to showcase black culture and heritage.”

"Peterborough is a multicultural city and it is important to learn from each other in order to promote integration and social cohesion,” she said.

“It is our prayer we make the world a better place to live in, in particular Peterborough, a city we love.”

Ultimately, Bernadetta believes the secret to a happy, tolerant society is refreshingly simple:

"Let’s spread love and get rid of hate-crime.”

1 . Black History Month 2024 Drummers entertain visitors in Cathedral Square during this year's Black History Month event. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Black History Month 2024 A big smile from event organiser Bernadetta Omondi Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Black History Month 2024 Anne Johnson with her Dara jewellery in Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Black History Month 2024 Councillor Shabina Qayyum (left) with event organiser Bernadetta Omondi (centre) and Queen Hunt. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales