How much Peterborough United fans can expect to pay for a pint at Wembley during the Vertu Trophy Final
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Excitement is building for Posh’s Vertu Trophy Final match at Wembley against Birmingham City.
Kick-off is at 3pm, leaving plenty of time to eat and drink in London ahead of kick-off but if you are planning on eating and drinking in the stadium, just how much can you expect to pay?
Prices are subject to change but the latest prices, published ahead of England’s March fixtures against Albania and Latvia by sportscasting.com, show that fans could be asked to pay up to £8 a pint!
The prices:
Pint of Beer (Stella)- £7.85
Four cans of Stella £27.50
Four pints of beer (Budweiser)- £28.50
Pint of Cider (Magners)- £7.75
Glass of wine- £10
Absolut Vodka & Sprite- £8
Coca Cola- £5
Coke Zero- £4.90
Sprite/Fanta- £4.80
Bottle of water- £3.20