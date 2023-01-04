Accent Housing, which has offices in Stuart House, in St John’s Street, is to move into new premises at WestPoint, at the Lynch Wood Business Park.

The housing association, which successfully completed a £350 million bond issue about three years ago to fund the building of more houses, has just agreed a 10-year lease for 7,210 square feet offices on the ground floor of the three storey building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Ireland, executive director of development and sales at the Accent Group, said: “Accent are delighted to have secured this fantastic office space which will help us to expand our development and other technical activities.

The offices at Westpoint in Peterborough which will be the new home for the Accent Group.

"WestPoint embraces our new ways of agile working in a location with excellent transport links to our customers and other areas of operation across the country.”

The lease was agreed with Eagle Street Partners ACO4, which was advised jointly by commercial agents Savills and DTRE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This deal follows a £4 million refurbishment of WestPoint, which was the former home of holiday giant Thomas Cook, to provide amenities including a gym, sports hall and a café with a lakeside terrace.

Existing occupiers include Western Union International Bank, JBA Consulting and Bauer Media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edward Gee of Savills Peterborough, said: "This deal proves that occupiers continue to desire prime office accommodation and this flight to quality will do doubt mean we continue to receive a high level of interest in the remaining available space.

“WestPoint offers some of the best Grade A space within Peterborough, providing a great working environment at a comparably lower price to other nearby regional centres.”

Advertisement Hide Ad