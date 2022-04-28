A large Peterborough farmhouse has gone up for sale - and it's perfect for renovators who are looking to refurbish a period house back to it's former character.

Manor Farm House - which was built in the late 17th century - sits on half an acre of land in Stanground and is on the market with a guide price of £650,000.

Savils property agent, Charlotte Paton, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a property steeped in history, but positioned within walking distance to ample amenities.

"It's a huge opportunity for families and developers alike."

The large corner plot has large gated vehicle access at the side with a large yard, garages, off-street parking and an unlisted large outbuilding for renovation within its grounds.

The accommodation is laid out over three floors and boasts a number of reception spaces and up to six bedrooms - and there are some beautiful features remaining throughout the farmhouse, such as fireplaces with panelling.

So, take a look around the period property in the following 9 images - could you see yourself living here?

1. In the large wrap around garden there are plenty of mature fruit trees as well as lawn space to enjoy. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. The property sits on 0.49 of an acre with outbuildings and 13 garages. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. The home has up to six bedrooms. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Internally the property is in need of refurbishment throughout. Photo: Savills Photo Sales