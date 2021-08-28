House! Peterborough woman buzzing after winning £50,000 on the bingo

Bingo

The lucky winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular bingo player who has been visiting Buzz Bingo Peterborough, located at Lime Kiln Close, for many years.

She is now planning to share the winnings with her family, as well as planning a once in a lifetime trip to Las Vegas to visit her sister.

Chief Retail Officer at Buzz Bingo, Peter Brigden, said “The atmosphere in club when there’s a big win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see another Big Buzz Special winner scoop £50k, at Buzz Bingo Peterborough.

“This was the 31st person to win this £50k jackpot since clubs re-opened in May, that’s two winners a week which is incredible!