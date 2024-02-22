House for sale: Property on Pudding Bag Lane in village near Peterborough on the market for £600,000

An impressive three bedroom stone built home in a picturesque village near Peterborough could be yours – for £600,000.

The stone built house is located in Pudding Bag Lane in Pilsgate, and would make the perfect family home.

The agents selling the home said: “The little Orchard has been built by the current owner with no detail left unturned. It is a stone-built property, so it is in keeping with the surrounding beauty of Pilsgate the home also benefits from underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, this property offers luxurious comfort.

"As you step inside, you are greeted by a spacious and bright entrance hall leading to the main reception room featuring large windows, providing ample natural light showcasing the beautiful garden view and embracing the view beyond. The reception room is further enhanced by a fireplace, creating a warm and inviting ambience. Coming back into the entrance hall there is a personal lift leading to the first floor, the lift is discreet yet fictional and easy to use. The open-plan kitchen/diner is a true highlight of this property, boasting modern appliances, including a utility room for added convenience. With its abundance of natural light and picturesque countryside views, the kitchen is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.”

The property comprises three double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. The master bedroom is spacious and features stunning vaulted ceilings. The en suite to the master comprises of a bath and shower both with immaculate views of the fields behind. Bedroom two, offering natural light, is also of a generous size and benefits from a shower room. Bedroom three is equally spacious and has a shower room, making it ideal for guests or as a home office.

For more information visit https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/379819

