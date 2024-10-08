There was an emotional farewell to a much loved Reverend and charity pioneer at Peterborough Cathedral.

Rev Carol Avery BEM was brought to the Cathedral in a horse drawn carriage, with the historic building packed with mourners saying a fond farewell.

Carol was a much loved member of the community in Peterborough, particularly in her parishes of Stanground, Farcet and Fletton where she served as a Pioneer Priest.

Rev Avery and her husband Andrew, the parish priest for Stanground, Farcet and Fletton dedicated their lives to helping others.

At the service, which was led by Rt Rev Dr Dagmar Winter, the Bishop of Huntingdon, Andrew read a personal tribute to Carol, while their daughter, Jenny Lucas, sang Psalm 23, and granddaughter Eve played a short piece on the piano.

The collection at the service was for Mary’s Child, the charity set up by Carol, which supports aims to help families and individuals in need in a variety of ways.

Carol’s selfless charity work earned her a Community Involvement Award, along with Andrew, at the 2022 Civic Awards, handed out by Peterborough City Council.

She was also honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in 2019 with a for her work in the local community, through her work in the churches of St Mary Greenhithe and St Mary Stone, and the wider community.

“She always wanted to find a solution to someone else’s problem. She had a real can-do attitude. It was always say yes we can help and we’ll work out how we can do it afterwards.

“She had a real heart for people and those who were on the margins of society. I am very proud of my wife and the legacy she has left behind.”

The Diocese of Ely, in which Carol conducted her ministry, paid tribute by saying: “Her ministry in this diocese over the last five years has been marked by great warmth, courage and faith.

"Working alongside her husband, Andrew, she led the three parishes and a charity, Mary’s Child, which has played a significant role in supporting vulnerable and marginalised people across Peterborough."

