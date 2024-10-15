Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New look for homewares outlet

​Homewares designer Sophie Allport is celebrating the fifth anniversary of her shop in Bourne with a new look for the outlet.

​The store in The Old Brewery, in Spalding Road, has been revamped to provide special themed areas to show off the variety of homewares products and designs on offer to customers.

The shop first opened in 2019 with the aim of offering a place for shoppers to discover homewares, accessories and gift ideas, with everything from mugs and kitchen linens to home furniture and seasonal accessories.

Designer Sophie Allport with images of her new look store in Bourne, showing dining room wares, right, and bathroom designs, below

Founder and Creative Director Sophie Allport said: “The new look offers an added layer of aspiration and creates a home like environment where you can explore and shop dedicated rooms.

"We’ve got a kitchen area complete with an island unit and range cooker to a bathroom with a rolltop bathtub.

She added: "I’m so pleased with the transformation and I can’t wait for customers to come and see it.”

The shop still features its popular ‘seconds’ area where nearly all items are half price.

The bathroom section of the new look Sophie Allport store in Bourne

Customers are welcome to pop in with their pet dogs.

Customers who visit the shop between on October 12 can enjoy 15 percent off most items.

There is also tea, coffee and homemade cake, with any donations made going to the Bourne Food Bank.

Two years ago, Sophie Allport converted the shop into an outlet store following the success of a specialist area dedicated to discounted products and last chance items.

The Bourne shop first opened in 2019 and is located at Sophie Allport headquarters and next to its offices and warehouse.