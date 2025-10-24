Homes could be demolished to make way for 23 apartments in Peterborough

Plans have been revealed for a new apartment block in Peterborough which would see the demolition of three homes.

Mr M Khan has applied to Peterborough City Council for permission to erect the 23 new apartments between 75 and 79 New Road, off the Boongate roundabout.

The proposed site backs onto the City College Peterborough campus and is located just down the road from the 315-home Northminster development.

It is hoped that the new L-shaped building would maintain a strong visual connection with the previous three homes on the site by visually separating the apartment block into three parts.

Proposed apartments on New Road, Peterborough Photo: Wilson Architects

“This design element not only adds visual interest to the building but also helps to maintain a connection with the architectural style of the surrounding area, both present and historical,” the plans state.

If approved, the development would see six existing car parking spaces removed and 30 new cycle spaces introduced.

Twenty of the apartments would be one-bedroom while the remaining three would be two-bedroom.

Planning documents state: “The front of the building has been designed with a secure area for bike storage, ensuring that residents have a safe and convenient place to store their bicycles.

“The area also has a secure waste bin storage facility, which meets local standards for easy waste removal.”

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.