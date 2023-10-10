Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough campaign group that seeks to help rough sleepers is appealing for volunteers to help with its work.

Safer off the Streets is looking to take on at least two trustees who will work to directly support its partner organisations.

The group was set up four years ago and with charities and organisations has created a network of support for people who are sleeping rough and to help them turn their lives around

Action is being taken to help people sleeping rough in Peterborough city centre

Anna Lee, of Safer off the Streets, said: “We are looking for trustees and whether you are an experienced trustee or looking to take your first steps at board level, we would like to hear from you.

"We are looking for people aged 18 and above from diverse backgrounds but do be warned, our trustees are hands on helping to deliver on our projects and supporting other projects across the city.”

Duties could include helping to organise partnership, learning and fundraising events, conducting local research, working with the Peterborough City Council team on elements of its homelessness strategy along with Safer off the Streets’ overall communications strategy.

Anna said: “Our overall aim is to network across all of our partner organisations to help them be more effective.”

Trustees are expected to prepare for and attend four ‘remote' Trustee Board meetings each year plus attend four partnership meetings in person as well as having time to devote to delivering Safer Off the Streets’ strategic plan.