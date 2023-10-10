Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​More than 60 registered homeless families and couples have moved into newly completed homes in Peterborough.

​All the new residents for the 75 homes development at Trelowen Way, in Hempsted, had been nominated from Peterborough City Council’s Housing Register and were in urgent need of secure affordable housing to rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development of one to four bedroom affordable homes has just been completed by affordable housing provider Accent Housing.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Mayoress of Peterborough Cllr Bella Saltmarsh, Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Nick Sandford, Accent Director of Strategy and Growth Sarah Ireland, Accent CEO Paul Dolan and Accent Chief Operating Officer Julie Wittich

One of the new residents said: “I have been living in a hostel for the last 18 months, this is beautiful, I can’t wait to cook in the kitchen and make this a home. My children will be so happy here.”

Sarah Ireland, executive director of strategy and growth at Accent, said: “We are proud to be providing these homes for those who need them the most.

"We have also gifted a £50 voucher to all homes to help with the purchase of a bike to travel to work, school or local facilities which we hope will be a help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The provision of new affordable housing is more important than ever. In Peterborough there are 318 households living in temporary accommodation and 2,506 households on the council’s housing register waiting for an affordable home to become available.

"We believe everyone has the right to a safe, sustainable and affordable home."

Representatives from Accent Housing were joined by the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Nick Sandford, Homes England and Burmor Construction to mark the completion of the homes development.

Sarah said: “Our housing and community inclusion teams will now work to help the new Trelowen Way community embed; supporting and signposting to services wherever needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, city council leader, said: "We are happy to be working with Accent Housing in delivering these impressive, energy-efficient homes in Peterborough, and hopefully the residents will also be happy as they move in – ahead of schedule.

“There is a pressing need for affordable housing in Peterborough, as there is across the United Kingdom as a whole, and so we are always looking to take any action we can to help those on our housing register.

"This is another step forward in that process.”

Ollie Crofts, associate director at Burmor Construction, said: “We are delighted to have successfully handed over this fully affordable scheme to Accent four months ahead of the original schedule.”