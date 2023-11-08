Homeless charity to host 'Big Sleep Out' to at Peterborough United's stadium
Renowned local homeless support charity Light Project Peterborough and the Peterborough United Foundation have teamed up to announce a Big Sleep Out event at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Taking place on Friday March 8, 2024, people have been invited to attend a sleep out at the stadium or to do a virtual sleepout to help raise funds for both charities.
At the stadium, there will be an opportunity to hear from people who have been or are currently being supported by the Light Project and its partner services. There will also be live music, food and a chance to connect with people who are all supporting the same cause.
Everyone who registers and raises a certain amount before the event will be entered into a prize draw where they can win items such as a football shirt and football signed by the Posh players.
Those taking part virtually can sleep out in various locations such as gardens, workplaces, schools or even on a sofa, either with family, friends or colleagues. People can be a part of the city-wide event by joining in with our live social media posts and online streaming.
Since 2015, the Light Project has been been running activities to help support those in need in the city, including those who are sleeping rough, and have continued to raise awareness that everyone should have somewhere safe and secure to live in.
At Peterborough’s homeless hub, The Garden House, the charity is committed to supporting the most vulnerable people in Peterborough and offer a multi-agency approach to provide advice and support from housing officers, GPs, drug and alcohol specialists, and many other professionals.
Steven Pettican (LPP CEO) said, “It’s wonderful to be working with Peterborough United and the Posh Foundation to bring together the city and raise vital funds to help those in desperate need within Peterborough. Gaining a small insight into what homelessness feels like will have a huge impact on people’s perception and attitude to those sleeping rough every night.”
“We have worked with the Posh Foundation for several months now and have numerous brilliant projects either taking place or in the pipeline. We recently began weekly football sessions for LPP’s guests and staff. These have already had a positive impact on both physical and mental health of participants.
Foundation CEO, Gill Wignall, added: “The work Light Project Peterborough do is really important in tackling homelessness in the Peterborough area and it’s great to be working with them on multiple projects. It would be fantastic to see as many people taking part in the Big Sleep Out as possible as we look to raise awareness and funds for two great charities who both do such valuable work within our community.”
For more information, visit www.lightprojectpeterborough.org.uk/bigsleepout.