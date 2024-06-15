A Peterborough farm bungalow was sold for more than quarter of a million pounds – double the guide price – after a bidding war at auction.

Turves Farm Bungalow in Crowland Road, was among 175 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It eventually went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £258,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 12 June.

The auction was the 250th to be staged since Clive Emson Auctioneers was founded in 1989.

Offered jointly with CLM of Hartfield, the property was listed with a freehold guide price of £125,000.

Regional Director & Auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “Our anticipated strong interest from builders or developers seeking a one-off project, or potential owner-occupiers want to create a three-bedroom family home, was certainly borne out.

“Although we are unaware of the intentions of the purchaser, we shall be fascinated to find out what the future holds for this former farm bungalow which sits within its own gardens and has off-street parking.”

The bungalow is situated to the west of Crowland Road, just north of the village of Eye and Eye Green.

