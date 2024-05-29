A former farm bungalow is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month.

Turves Farm Bungalow in Crowland Road, in the scattered parish of Newborough is among 174 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with CLM of Hartfield, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £125,000 to £150,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 12 June.

Regional Director & Auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “The subject property is a former farm bungalow situated to the west of Crowland Road, just north of the village of Eye and Eye Green.

“The bungalow sits within its own gardens and has off-street parking but is currently in need of improvement and repair.

“We are anticipating interest from builders or developers seeking a one-off project, or potential owner-occupiers who may be wishing to create a three-bedroom family home.”

Mr Bridgeman added that there is good vehicular access to the A47 and A16 to Peterborough and the A1M and other surrounding towns.

There are local amenities in the village of Eye as well as the 12-hectare Eye Green local nature reserve.

The bungalow sits within its own gardens, has off-street parking but is in need of improvement and repair.

Bidding for the current auction, the fourth of eight this year, goes live on Monday 8 June.

For more information, visit https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/

1 . Turves Farm Bungalow The bungalow is going under the hammer next month Photo: Clive Emson Auctioneers Photo Sales

2 . Turves Farm Bungalow The kitchen in the bungalow Photo: Clive Emson Auctioneers Photo Sales

3 . Turves Farm Bungalow The living room has a fireplace Photo: Clive Emson Auctioneers Photo Sales

4 . Turves Farm Bungalow The three bedroom bungalow in Newborough Photo: Clive Emson Auctioneers Photo Sales