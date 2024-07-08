Hollywood to Westwood! Filmmaking opportunity for Peterborough teens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fantastic opportunity awaits teenagers aged 14+ in Westwood and Ravensthorpe this summer as arts organisation Peterborough Presents brings a bit of Hollywood to Westwood.

The group have commissioned professional filmmakers Lemon Wedge Film to offer a new, free filmmaking course, which will start on July 19, at the Cross Keys Hub in Westwood, and will run every Friday from 12pm to 6pm until the end of August.

The course will wrap up with a mini film festival on August 31 in Westwood.

This course – only 20 spaces are available - is open to all teens who want to learn about filmmaking and get creative. Over the eight sessions, the group will work on a different project each week, get hands-on experience with professional filmmaking equipment, and make short films to be proud of. Participants will learn about scriptwriting, directing, acting, filming, music, and editing. They will work in teams and on their own to make their own short films with guidance from experienced mentors Stu and Cristian of Lemon Wedge Film.

As well as the in-person sessions, the Peterborough Presents team have also launched an online competition for young people in PE3. Participants will get exclusive access to online resources to support the making of their entry, allowing them to learn tips and tricks to make a top quality film using phones and ipads and any other camera technology they have access to at home.

“We’re excited to offer this filmmaking course to the teens of Westwood and Ravensthorpe. It’s a wonderful chance for them to learn new skills, express themselves, and work together,” said Charley Genever, Peterborough Presents. “And if you can’t commit to weekly Friday activities – the online course and competition is a great way to still get involved in your spare time! We can’t wait to see the films they create and share at the mini film festival.”

For more information and to register, please www.peterboroughpresents.org or contact