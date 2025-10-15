A leading holiday company is top create 10 jobs when it opens in Peterborough.

National holiday company Hays Travel is to open a store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre in the next few weeks.

A spokesperson said: “The store will trade seven days a week and recruitment is under way.

"The official opening has not yet taken place and the recruitment process has not been completed but we hope to have 10 colleagues working in the store.”

The hoarding across the frontage of the new Hays Travel store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

A Queensgate spokesperson said: “Whether you're looking for a new career or your next holiday, something exciting is on the way.”

Hays Travel has previously operated from the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

It closed its store in January 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, at the height of the third national lockdown and travel ban.

Hays had acquired the outlet when it took over the former Thomas Cook stores in 2019 following the Peterborough-based holiday giant’s collapse.