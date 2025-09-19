Holiday activities programme for children in Peterborough gets new lease of life

Youngsters in Peterborough will be able to enjoy a popular health-themed scheme for the next three years after a new funding announcement.

The Holiday Activities and Food programme will continue to operate for until 2029, after the government agreed a £600 million investment in the scheme nationally.

The programme provides a range of enriching activities and healthy food for primary and secondary school-aged children during school holidays.

The activities range from sports camps to arts and crafts, baking to music and dance.

In each school holiday there are several sessions available at venues across the city.

During the events, children are provided with healthy food and activities and can socialise with other youngsters, giving them the opportunity to try out new things.

Councillor Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for children's services, said: “I am absolutely delighted that this extremely popular scheme is to continue for a further three years.

"The Holiday Activities and Food programme has supported many children and young people in recent years, helping to close the development gap and boost confidence and social skills.

“This investment is further proof of this Labour government’s steadfast commitment to supporting children and young people.

"More locally, it ties in with our key goals of making Peterborough a 'child friendly' city, alongside ambitious plans to establish the first Youth Zone in the region here."

The Holiday Activities and Food programme is available to primary and secondary school children and young people who are in receipt of benefit related free school meals.

Children and young people must live in Peterborough.

The next programme will run in the school Christmas holidays.