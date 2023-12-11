Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Like many other villages and small towns, the residents of Thorney really look forward to their annual ‘Santa sleigh pull’.

However, this year’s event – organised, as ever, by Thorney Fire Station – could potentially be the last.

While the current sleigh is much-loved and and diligently maintained, it is clear that its tireless seasonal efforts are finally catching up with it:

“This year will be the last outing for our beloved Santa sleigh,” said Thorney Fire Station crew commander, Phil Gould.

“The time has come to upgrade - the current sleigh is no longer fit for the magical journey it undertakes each holiday season.”

This will be sad news for Thorney residents. For many, watching Santa and his helpers bring light, music and good cheer to the village streets on a cold, dark winter’s night is a highlight of the festive period.

Generations of parents (and grandparents) have memories of watching their small children hand over their precious lists to Santa, while seeing their older kids pose excitedly in their pyjamas for ‘Santa selfies.’

Thorney's annual 'Santa sleigh pull' event delighted families once again this year, with children of all ages turning out to greet Father Christmas and his helpers on Sunday December 10.

Phil acknowledged what the annual sleigh pull – which this year delighted villagers on Sunday December 10 – means to local residents:

“Our local community fire station has been bringing joy to our village for years with its festive Santa sleigh parade, creating cherished memories for our children.”

In addition, the annual tradition also raises hundreds of pounds each year for The Fire Fighters Charity.

While the much-loved sleigh may be beyond rescuing, this certainly doesn’t mean that the village’s revered sleigh pull event has to end.

The dedicated crew of on-call firefighters at the station – along with their supporters – have started a JustGiving page which aims to raise the funds needed to build a brand new sleigh.

“We are reaching out to… our wonderful community, to help us raise £3,000 to purchase the materials needed to build a new and improved Santa sleigh,” Phil said.