The director of HMP Peterborough prison has confirmed two officers died over the weekend.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands the two officers were both female, although this has not been confirmed by the jail.

The officers were not at the prison or on duty at the time, but the circumstances surrounding their deaths have not been revealed as yet.

Damian Evans, director at HMP Peterborough, said the two officers’ colleagues at the jail were being given support.

Mr Evans said: “We were devastated to learn over the weekend of the tragic deaths of two of our colleagues from HMP Peterborough.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with their families and we will continue to offer all the necessary support we can to everyone affected.”