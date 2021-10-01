Historic Peterborough business club is relaunched

Guests at the meeting of The Original Business Club at the Bell Inn, in Stilton.

A gathering at The Bell Inn in Stilton, celebrated the official launch of The Original Business Club, which previously operated for more than 25 years under the name The Peterborough Business Club.

Guests heard from internationally recognised coaching experts Bevis Moynan and Paul Ward, who gave a presentation on the Art of Public Speaking.

Afterwards, Joseph Reilly of marketing agency Joseph Creative, who has taken on leadership of the new club along with Dan Russell of telecoms company Quadrant Tech and Mark Underwood of consultancy practice CMU Partners, said: “The number of business leaders who came along to the event demonstrates the strength of feeling business owners have about getting back to in-person face-to-face networking with fellow entrepreneurs in their community.

“The event has been brilliantly well received, and more business owners from across the region are contacting us to join the club and come along to our future meetings.

“Those meetings will be held every two weeks in the same location where the Peterborough Business Club held its events between 1992 and early 2020.”

Brian Soanes, who established the Peterborough Business Club, said: “I am delighted that the club I founded and ran for so long has been reborn with a new leadership team and name.

“There are exciting plans ahead. I’m confident it will become one of the leading networking groups again.”

Business owners and leaders from Peterborough and the surrounding area can secure a free place at the next Original Business Club meeting on September 28 by registering on the club’s website: www.theoriginalbusinessclub.co.uk.

The guest speaker at the event will be Dyfrig Jenkins, a leading business coach and Learning and Development professional, who has worked for well-known businesses and brands including Thomas Cook, Barclaycard, and Compare the Market.