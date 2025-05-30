Historic building next to Peterborough Cathedral in need of emergency repairs and labelled a ‘significant concern’

It is a Grade 1 listed building once used as a choir school

A historic three-storey stone building next to Peterborough Cathedral is in need of emergency repairs.

Chapter of Peterborough Cathedral, the cathedral’s governing body, has applied for listed building consent to commence repairs and surveys to the Laurel Court’s roof, as well as a number of windows and doors.

The exact history of Laurel Court remains to be discovered but some parts are understood to originate from around 1690, with early 18th century extensions and 19th century additions such as the bay windows.

Laurel Court, Minster Precincts Photo: Chapter of Peterborough Cathedral

While it is now mostly vacant or used as storage, the building was used as a school from 1870 and later a choir school.

Planning documents state: “The condition of Laurel Court has been a significant concern for several decades, and remains in extremely poor condition.

“It needs a major phase of complete repair, to deal with all of the external fabric and structural issues.

“Despite the recently installed flat roof (which is holding water so will not endure long), this work cannot be delayed indefinitely, and should be a fundraising priority, ideally to carry out repairs within five years.

“A great deal of work is required to progress the designs, including a structural analysis, measured survey and building recording.”

It is hoped that a new use for the building can be found once the structural concerns are rectified.

The surveys would assist in ascertaining the budgets required to fully repair the building.

Work would be overseen by conservation-accredited professionals, the cathedral architect and the structural engineer.