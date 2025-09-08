Hilton Hotel bosses say they are still committed to Peterborough's unfinished Hilton Garden Inn

Hilton Hotel bosses have vowed to work with partners to ensure the long-awaited opening of Peterborough’s Hilton Garden Inn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilton chiefs say they are still committed to operating the £30 million hotel despite a question mark over whether the nine-storey building will ever me completed.

Construction of the 160 bedroom hotel at Fletton Quays began in 2020 but work stopped in early 2023 when the developer, Fletton Quays Hotel, ran out of money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company was taken into administration in October 2023 by Peterborough City Council, which in 2017 had lent £15 million to the developer to kickstart construction work. Interest means the amount owing to the council is £17 million.

The unfinished Hilton Garden Inn in Peterborough

The council is currently considering its options which could included selling the building to a third party or completing the building and running it as a hotel.

A spokesperson for Hilton Hotels said: “Hilton remains fully committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery of the Hilton Garden Inn Peterborough.”

The council is expected to decide its next course of action in the near future.

Hotel construction timeline:

September 2017: A two year £15 million loan advanced for hotel with first drawdown in May 2020. (Pay back due April 2022) The loan was agreed for Norlin Hotels Holdings.

October 2018: Councillors voice alarm as it’s revealed ownership of Fletton Quays Hotel has switched from Norlin to Propiteer Hotels. The loan to be paid out over 48 months from the time of first payment to Propiteer. The hotel is due to be completed in 2020.

December 2019: Start of Covid-10 pandemic in UK

March 2020: UK goes into lockdown

May 2020: Construction work is due to start but cannot because of lockdown

Mid-July 2020: Construction staff on site. Completion of hotel is expected by November 2022.

March 2022: City council agrees FIRST extension for loan with term extended to 31st March 2023. Developer says it had not been possible to start work as planned.

April 2022: Topping out ceremony at Hilton Garden Inn. Hilton Hotels managing director says he expects hotel to be open by January.

February 2023: Website bookings being taken from July 17.

March 2023: Appointment of a head chef and a food and drinks manager is announced. Website bookings being taken from December 17, 2023.

13 March, 2023: Council agrees SECOND extension to loan taking it to the end of 2023.

July 2023: Website bookings now being taken from July 2024.

October 2023: Peterborough City Council announces it has taken developer into administration.

March 2024: Councillors told council has earmarked £10 million in case further investment needed in hotel’s completion. Says if council takes control it would then have the option of selling the hotel after three to five years.

May 22, 2024: Council announces it is to seek approval from extraordinary cabinet meeting on May 30 to submit credit bid to assume ownership of hotel.