Public urged to ‘use the right NHS service’ over long holiday weekend

With the Bank Holiday weekend nearing fast, local NHS care and service providers are reminding Peterborians what will be available over the long weekend.

In short, the following services will be open in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire from August 24-26

NHS 111: If you need urgent medical support over the long weekend, think 111 first.

NHS 111 is available online 24/7 at 111.nhs.uk and on the phone. And if you need urgent care, they will book you in to be seen quickly and safely. This could be with a GP, Urgent Treatment Centre or even at A&E; whatever is the most appropriate care for you.

Pharmacies: Can help with a range of things including hangovers, hay fever, colds, emergency contraception, and non-prescription medication. Search find a pharmacy online to find one that's open near you.

Minor Injury Units (MIU) and Urgent Treatment Centres (UTC): Can help with a range of minor illnesses and injuries such as sprains and strains, broken bones, minor burns and scalds, minor head and eye injuries, bites and stings. The following will unit will be open over the weekend:

- Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC), Peterborough City Hospital, Edith Cavell Campus, PE3 9GZ. Open every day from 8am-8pm.

Mental health services: If you are feeling worried about your mental health there are number of services available, from online support at www.keep-your-head.com to https://lifecraft.org.uk/our-services/lifeline/.If you are in a mental health crisis, please call 111 and select the mental health option for urgent support with trained advisors.

Dr Fiona Head, Medical Director at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “There are some simple things that most of us can do to help the NHS over the Bank Holiday weekend.”

“These include making sure you don’t run out of your prescription medication and having a well-stocked medicine cupboard at home in case you’re unwell.”

“It’s important we all use the right NHS service for your medical problems, for example using Minor Injury Units or the Urgent Treatment Centre if possible instead of using A&E, and if you’re unsure which NHS service can help you, visit 111.nhs.uk online which can help you.”

For more information visit www.cpics.org.uk/well-together