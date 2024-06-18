With Glasto now little more than a week away, many of us will invariably start daydreaming of dusting down our wellies and heading out to a music festival (or two).

Of course, not all of us will get the chance to see Dua Lipa, Coldplay and the rest play live at Worthy Farm next week.

However, this doesn’t mean that those of us without golden tickets have to go without.

Indeed, with music festivals springing up at exponential rates these days, the chances of attending a musical gathering closer to home are far greater than they were even five or ten years ago.

And we here in Peterborough are pretty fortunate as our central position, combined with our handy transport links, helps ensure we are within easy reach of a decent number of upcoming festival events.

And not just just decent, but diverse,too.

So, where’s looking good in 2024? What music festivals in our region should you be noting down in your diary for the upcoming months?

Well, we reckon the following events are well worth checking out, as – in addition to being nearby or just a short drive away – they each have a very different character.

So whether you’re looking to pogo with the masses at a bangin’ rave, share chilled vibes with like-minded folk, or enjoy the intimacy of a wee acoustic gig, chances are at least one of them will tick your boxes.

1 . Nene Valley Rock Festival, Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne: September 5-8 Starting just last year, the Nene Valley Rock Festival is one of the new kids on the block in festival terms. However, with so much positive feedback following its debut event at Ferry Meadows in 2023, it's fair to say this is one festival that seems to have plenty of momentum. Like last year, it's still putting lovers of classic rock, blues and progressive music first. Unlike last year however, it will be moving proceedings to the somewhat grandiose surroundings of Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne. www.nvrf.rocks is where you'll find out more about the current line-up and ticket info. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Cambridge Folk Festival, Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge: July 25-28 Ah, Cambridge Folk Festival! As one of the constants in a dynamically changing festival scene, Cambridge Folk Festival has the reassuring feel of pulling on your favourite sweater. It's been nearly 60 years since this ol' fave first opened its doors to ageing beatniks and young hippies but the truth is few festivals do pared-down musical performances and intimate sets as effortlessly well as CFF. And don't forget those wonderful cèilidhs either.Head over to www.cambridgelive.org.uk/folk-festival for full line-up and ticket prices. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Greenbelt Festival, Boughton House, Kettering: August 22-25 "We were founded a long time ago by a bunch of misfits in a field," says Greenbelt Festival, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary. Since then, it has grown to become one of the most eclectic festivals in the country, not just the region. Billed as a gathering where "artistry meets activism" Greenbelt offers a smorgasbord of both musical and non-musical delights that puts most other mid-sized festivals to shame. "We’re as likely to dream up a better world as we are to dance and debate, to pray and to party," says the website. And that actually sums the vibe up rather nicely. More info can be found at www.greenbelt.org.uk/ Photo: Simon Holmes Photo Sales