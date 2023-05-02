Here's 23 pictures of the crowds enjoying the Peterborough Truckfest 2023 event at the East of England Showground
Thousands of truck lovers crammed into the East of England Showground over the Bank Holiday weekend for Peterborough Truckfest 2023.
The highly popular event featured a wide variety of trucks, including American rigs, customised trucks, emergency vehicles and vintage trucks.
The show also featured monster truck crushing action and freestyle motorcross riders showing off their skills.
And there was also plenty for music lovers, including the Owaysis and Gladness tribute bands to name but just two of the bands on show.
Our photographer David Lowndes was on hand to bring a taste of the event in this picture gallery.
If you were then then take a look and see if you feature.